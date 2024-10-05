Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.75.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

