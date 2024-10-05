Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.
Propel Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $31.54 on Friday. Propel has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.
Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Propel will post 5.2716469 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Propel Announces Dividend
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
