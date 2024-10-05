Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $31.54 on Friday. Propel has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Propel will post 5.2716469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Propel Announces Dividend

Propel Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

