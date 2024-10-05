STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.07. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

