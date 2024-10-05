Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Source Energy Services stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.41. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

