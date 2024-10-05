Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.
Shares of Source Energy Services stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.41. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86.
