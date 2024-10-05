Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.91. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.2798092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.