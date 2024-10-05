Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSI opened at C$14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.77. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.20 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.227704 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

