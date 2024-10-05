KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $371,572.46

KOK (KOK) traded 121.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $371,572.46 and approximately $94,252.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded up 129.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,218.91 or 0.99999392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00032004 USD and is down -55.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,625.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

