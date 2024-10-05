Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.81 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $139.28 million and $10,109.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,218.91 or 0.99999392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.79052632 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,383.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

