KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.64 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $0.64 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,218.91 or 0.99999392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0128941 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.