First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $3.77 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,616,335,583 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,616,335,583.37. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99917948 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $4,654,181,053.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

