Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $155.93 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $155.93 million and $5.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

