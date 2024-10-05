Edelcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.51 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $9.51 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00251699 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12555727 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,756,170.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.