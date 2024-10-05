Fruits Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $68,016.21 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

