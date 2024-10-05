Audius Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $149.17 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00251699 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,266,205,152 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

