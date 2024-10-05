LimeWire Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. LimeWire has a market cap of $44.91 million and $2.61 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LimeWire alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00251699 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14888348 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,709,693.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.