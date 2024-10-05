WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$285.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.58.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$239.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$227.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$218.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$241.21.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.4350933 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

