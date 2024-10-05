Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.25 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $233,062.76 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,218.91 or 0.99999392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000302 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,773.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

