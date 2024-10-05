Metars Genesis Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $120.55 million and $105,770.33 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.42763834 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,977.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

