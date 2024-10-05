ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.75 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ONUS has a total market cap of $59.75 million and $1.02 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00251699 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.61648995 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $772,383.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

