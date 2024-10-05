Centrifuge Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $604,937.69 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00251699 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,720,616 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,695,922 with 501,909,388 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.35229734 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $816,525.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.