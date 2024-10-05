Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

