Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

