Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 5,520 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,433.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, K Charles Janac sold 1,955 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,193.30.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,348 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $10,608.76.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIP. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

