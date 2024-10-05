TrueFi Price Hits $0.0857 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $106.38 million and $14.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,822,855 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,240,813,806.6274974 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0860878 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $15,425,282.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

