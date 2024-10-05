Drift (DRIFT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134.43 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Drift has a total market capitalization of $134.43 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Drift has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00251866 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,799,470 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,799,470.432404 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.57245723 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $13,354,239.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.