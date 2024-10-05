American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.67.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
