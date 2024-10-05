BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $903.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $903.34 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $20,469,896.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.