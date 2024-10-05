dForce USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $19,337.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99530686 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $18,835.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

