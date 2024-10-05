Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 54.8 %

Shares of EGRX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

