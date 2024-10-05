Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

HE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

