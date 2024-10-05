Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

