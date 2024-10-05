Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

