Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cara Therapeutics stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.54% of Cara Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

