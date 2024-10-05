Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $167.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

