Wormhole (W) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Wormhole has a market cap of $889.83 million and $244.23 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.36081685 USD and is up 13.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $230,282,793.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

