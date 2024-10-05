First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

