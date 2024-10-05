Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYE opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skye Bioscience

In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,949.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,425,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

