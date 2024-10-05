Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $38.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

