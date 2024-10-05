Brokerages Set Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Target Price at $18.67

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at $401,638.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $437,949.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

