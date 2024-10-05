R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $15.41 Average PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

