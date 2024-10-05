Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.