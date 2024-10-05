Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 11.89. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.01.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
