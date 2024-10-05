Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $761.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

