Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $9 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

