Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $464.57.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $482.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $346.75 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $8,949,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

