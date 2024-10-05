Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NSYS opened at $12.30 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
