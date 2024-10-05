Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NSYS opened at $12.30 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

