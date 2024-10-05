Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,952,671.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,952,671.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

