StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Graham Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GHC opened at $810.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.8% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1,343.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.