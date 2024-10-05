StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Graham Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE GHC opened at $810.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.
Graham Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.8% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1,343.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
