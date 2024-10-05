Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 7,824 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,289,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,646,451.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $879.13 million and a PE ratio of 68.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.