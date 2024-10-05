Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $530.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.